GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The winners of the third annual Christmas window decorating contest that took place in downtown Great Bend has been announced.

People’s Choice

Great Bend Window Christmas Art Contest (Courtesy: Michael Dawes)

Yours Truly Gift & Flower Shoppe, located at 2017 Lakin Ave in Great Bend, won the people’s choice award with their theme of “Christmas wonderland.” In addition to the new title, they also won $1,500.

This is the second consecutive year that Yours Truly Gift & Flower Shoppe took home the top prize, according to Rosewood Services. They won with 58 votes, 10 more votes than the next popular window.

Judges 1st Place

Great Bend Window Christmas Art Contest (Courtesy: Michael Dawes)

Dilly & Doc Creative Studio, located at 1119 Main Street in Great Bend, won judges 1st place with their theme of “elves gone wild.” In addition to the new title, they also won $1,000.

Judges 2nd Place

Great Bend Window Christmas Art Contest (Courtesy: Michael Dawes)

Images by Emily, located at 1419 Main Street A in Great Bend, won judges 2nd place with their theme of “a picture-perfect Christmas.” In addition to the new title, they also won $500.

The contest had 24 participating windows. Boundaries for the window-decorating contest covered 10th to 18th Streets and from Williams to Kansas Streets.

Members of the community judged the windows for second and third place.

Rosewood Services says this is the third year that an anonymous donor has donated $3,000 to conduct the free contest as a way to encourage local businesses to decorate their storefront windows for Christmas.

The event was organized by the Rosewood Roots & Wings Santa Committee, which is associated with ‘Santas Around The World,’ the multicultural holiday exhibit, which is currently open for the season in downtown Great Bend.

To view every window that competed, visit the Santas Around The World website or go to the Santas Around The World Facebook page.