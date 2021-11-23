Great-Grandma Neufeldt’s Peppernuts

Carina Branson, a digital producer at KSN, shares her favorite peppernut recipe that comes from her great-grandma Neufeldt.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 1.5 cup dark brown sugar
- 1.5 cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup molasses
- ½ cup water
- 1 beaten egg
- 2 sticks salted butter (8oz)
- 4.5-5 cups all-purpose flour (plus extra for working surface)
- ½ cup chopped pecans
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp. liquid anise
- ½ tsp. ground ginger
Instructions
- Add brown sugar, white sugar, molasses, water, beaten egg, and butter to large pot. Warm over low heat until butter is melted, and mixture is smooth.
- Mix in anise, cinnamon, and ginger until well combined. Then stir in pecans. Sift in a cup of flour at a time until mixture resembles a thick, peanut butter consistency.
- Place in fridge overnight for at least 8 hours, allowing it to thicken into a dough.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Sprinkle work surface with flour. Use a sturdy spoon to scoop a spoonful of dough onto work surface. Roll with clean hands into a snake about the width of your index finger. Cut into ½ inch pieces. Keep dough in fridge between batches. Place on ungreased baking sheet an inch apart. Bake until lightly brown for 10-15 minutes. Store in an airtight container. They will harden up upon cooling.