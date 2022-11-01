NBC is helping viewers celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with more holiday broadcasts, classic specials and encore presentations for 2022.

This year’s holiday-specific programming will kick off on Thanksgiving Day. The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will start at 9 a.m., followed by “The National Dog Show” at noon. NBC is also bringing back musical specials from Michael Bublé on Nov. 29 and Kelly Clarkson on Nov. 30.

Three heartwarming TV movies from beloved entertainer and music icon Dolly Parton are scheduled as well:

New for 2022 will be “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” premiering on Dec. 1, followed by “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle Of Love” on Dec. 23, and the original “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” on Dec. 26.

The newest Grinch film, 2018’s “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” will air on Dec. 20, followed by the 1966 classic animated TV special “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” on Dec. 23.

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring James Stewart, Donna Reed, and Lionel Barrymore, will once again air on Christmas Eve.

Following Christmas, Milly Cyrus will ring in the new year for a second time with “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on Dec. 31. On Jan. 2, NBC will broadcast the Rose Parade live from Pasadena, California.

NBC is also offering encore presentations of animated family movies, Saturday Night Live specials and more. See the complete list below.

2022 NBC Holiday programming list

Saturday, Nov. 19

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. MOVIE: TROLLS

Wednesday, Nov. 23

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. COUNTDOWN TO MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE THANKSGIVING SPECIAL

Thursday, Nov. 24

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. THE 96th ANNUAL MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW, PRESENTED BY PURINA

Tuesday, Nov. 29

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. MICHAEL BUBLÉ’S CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY

Wednesday, Nov. 30

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. 90th ANNUAL CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. KELLY CLARKSON PRESENTS: WHEN CHRISTMAS COMES AROUND

Thursday, Dec. 1

DOLLY PARTON’S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS

Wednesday, Dec. 14

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Monday, Dec. 19

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. MOVIE: SHREK 2

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. THE WALL

Tuesday, Dec. 20

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. MOVIE: ILLUMINATION PRESENTS: DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018)

Thursday, Dec. 22

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Friday, Dec. 23

7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (1966)

7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. 5 MORE SLEEPS ‘TIL CHRISTMAS

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS OF MANY COLORS: CIRCLE OF LOVE

Saturday, Dec. 24

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. MOVIE: IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Monday, Dec. 26

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. DOLLY PARTON’S COAT OF MANY COLORS

Saturday, Dec. 31

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. A TOAST TO 2022!

10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

Monday, Jan. 2

10 a.m. – 12p.m. THE ROSE PARADE