1  of  19
Closings and Delays
Brewster - USD 314 Cheylin - USD 103 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Goodland - USD 352 Graham County - USD 281 Hoxie Community Schools - USD 412 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Plainville - USD 270 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School - Plainville Smith Center - USD 237 St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Stockton - USD 271 Triplains - USD 275 Wallace County Schools - USD 241

Having trouble with your turkey? Butterball Turkey Talk-line is here to help

Home for the Holidays

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

When Americans sit down at the Thanksgiving table, many will be feasting on turkey. To make the perfect bird, everyone from novices to skilled chefs may need a little help.

Luckily, the Butterball Turkey Talk-line is here to help.

Experts are standing by, November through December, to make sure every turkey goes smoothly from the store to the kitchen.

If you need some advice for cooking any and all brands of turkey through Dec. 24, call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456. 

RELATED LINK| Butterball

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories