Having trouble with your turkey? Butterball Turkey Talk-line is here to help

When Americans sit down at the Thanksgiving table, many will be feasting on turkey. To make the perfect bird, everyone from novices to skilled chefs may need a little help.

Luckily, the Butterball Turkey Talk-line is here to help.

Experts are standing by, November through December, to make sure every turkey goes smoothly from the store to the kitchen.

If you need some advice for cooking any and all brands of turkey through Dec. 24, call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456.

RELATED LINK| Butterball

LATEST STORIES: