WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ho ho ho! Father Christmas is leaving the toy-making to his elves as he heads to Cabela’s, 2427 N Greenwich Rd, on Saturday, Nov. 5, for Santa’s Wonderland.

Cabela’s is hosting a tailgate for Kriss Kringle’s arrival at 5 p.m. He will be arriving on a boat, leading a parade that includes characters such as Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, as well as the Bel Aire Police Department.

Santa will be handing out stress balls, and Cabela’s team members will be giving out cookies and hot chocolate.

There will also be fun and games, such as a scavenger hunt where winners can receive a bobber ornament, as well as giveaways.

Guests will have the opportunity to grab a free 4×6 printed photo with Old Saint Nick in his Wonderland during his stay starting on Sunday, Nov. 6. Cabela’s recommends making an online reservation beforehand, which can now be scheduled. To make your free reservation, click here.

Child placing a letter to Santa in a Cabela’s mailbox (Courtesy: Cabela’s)

Guests can also send their holiday wish list to the North Pole by putting it in Santa’s Mailbox.

Saint Nicholas will stay in town until Saturday, Dec. 24, when he goes back to the North Pole to prepare to deliver gifts on Christmas to all the boys and girls on his nice list.

The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the event, click here.