Holiday cards: The dos & don’ts

Home for the Holidays

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

One sure sign the holidays are here is the arrival of cards in your mailbox.

Like most everything this year, holiday cards may look a little different, and 2020 is lending itself to a little humor.

The craft site Etsy has seen an increase of 23% in searches for holiday cards compared to this time last year. Many shops have selections that reference masks, handwashing, and even a dumpster fire emblazoned with 2020, “We Survived.”  

“I think you can nod to the moment without being crass,” said Melanie Berliet, The Spruce’s editor-in-chief.

Berliet says if you’re sending cards, be mindful of who is on your recipient list.

“I think this not a year to send a card that might be construed as a brag card or even a humble brag card,.”

Berliet says keep these tips in mind as you craft your family card: 

  • Add an expression of gratitude or acknowledgment if it’s been a tough year
  • Include life updates rather than material accomplishments
  • If you use a photo, make sure your backdrop is modest

The Postal Service says to get those cards in the mail between December 10th and 12th for an on time delivery.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories