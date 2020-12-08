Holiday cards: The dos & don’ts

One sure sign the holidays are here is the arrival of cards in your mailbox.
Like most everything this year, holiday cards may look a little different, and 2020 is lending itself to a little humor.
The craft site Etsy has seen an increase of 23% in searches for holiday cards compared to this time last year. Many shops have selections that reference masks, handwashing, and even a dumpster fire emblazoned with 2020, “We Survived.”
“I think you can nod to the moment without being crass,” said Melanie Berliet, The Spruce’s editor-in-chief.
Berliet says if you’re sending cards, be mindful of who is on your recipient list.
“I think this not a year to send a card that might be construed as a brag card or even a humble brag card,.”
Berliet says keep these tips in mind as you craft your family card:
- Add an expression of gratitude or acknowledgment if it’s been a tough year
- Include life updates rather than material accomplishments
- If you use a photo, make sure your backdrop is modest
The Postal Service says to get those cards in the mail between December 10th and 12th for an on time delivery.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alex Smith, Washington beat undefeated Steelers to pull Chiefs into a tie for first in AFC
- Pfizer vaccine data shows strong protection against COVID-19, FDA says
- Grandmother, 90, receives COVID-19 vaccine as UK starts giving 1st doses
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Quiet weather until late-week disturbance brings some moisture
- ‘Nobody knows’: Experts baffled by mystery illness in India