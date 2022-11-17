WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The holiday season is officially here.
If you’re looking for fun activities for you and your family, KSN has compiled a list of events across Kansas. Some are free, and some require the purchase of tickets.
Be sure to bookmark this page, as it will frequently update. To add an event to our list, email us the details at news@ksn.com.
Barton County
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Great Bend Cookie Contest
|Nov. 26
|10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|“A Hometown Holiday” Concert at Barton Community College
|Dec. 2
|7:30 p.m.
Butler County
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Fulton Valley Farms Country Christmas in Towanda
|Nov. 25 – Dec. 24
|Varies
|Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree – Lighted Christmas Parade in Augusta
|Nov. 29
|6 p.m.
|Hometown Christmas at Andover Central Park
|Dec. 8
|5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cowley County
|Event
|Date
|Time
|North Pole Kansas in Arkansas City
|Weekends: Nov. 26 – Dec. 18
|1-6 p.m.
|Winfield Isle of Lights
|Nov. 20 – Dec. 30
|6-10 p.m.
Douglas County
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Snowglobe Express in Baldwin
|Nov. 18 – Jan. 7
|Varies
Ellis County
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Ellis Polar Express
|Dec. 2,3,4
|Varies
|Hays Frostfest Illumination Parade
|Dec. 11
|6 p.m.
Harvey County
|Event
|Date
|Time
|It’s A Wonderful Life: The Live Radio Play in Hesston
|Dec. 3
|7-8:30 p.m.
|Newton Treble Clef Vespers Concert
|Dec. 4
|3-5 p.m.
|Newton Christmas Light Tours
|Dec. 5-6 and 12-13
|6 p.m.
McPherson County
|Event
|Date
|Time
|McPherson Opera House 43rd Annual Community Carol-Along
|Dec. 1
|6-7:30 p.m.
Mitchell County
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Beloit Chautauqua Isle of Lights
|Nov. 25 – Dec. 31
|5 p.m.
Reno County
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Strataca Season of the Lights
|Nov. 12 – Jan. 9
|5 p.m.
|Hutchinson Christmas Parade
|Nov. 19
|10 a.m.
Russell County
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Russell Lighted Christmas Parade
|Nov. 26
|6:15 p.m.
|Russell Weihnachtsfest
|Dec. 10
|11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Saline County
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Stiefel Theater – Salina Symphony & Ballet Salina present “The Nutcracker”
|Dec. 10, 11
|Varies
Trego County
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Wakeeney 72nd Annual Christmas City of the High Plains
|Nov. 26
|9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.