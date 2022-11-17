WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The holiday season is officially here.

If you’re looking for fun activities for you and your family, KSN has compiled a list of events across Kansas. Some are free, and some require the purchase of tickets.

To add an event to our list, email us at news@ksn.com.

Event Date Time Snowglobe Express in Baldwin Nov. 18 – Jan. 7 Varies

Event Date Time Ellis Polar Express Dec. 2,3,4 Varies Hays Frostfest Illumination Parade Dec. 11 6 p.m.

Event Date Time McPherson Opera House 43rd Annual Community Carol-Along Dec. 1 6-7:30 p.m.

Event Date Time Beloit Chautauqua Isle of Lights Nov. 25 – Dec. 31 5 p.m.

Event Date Time Strataca Season of the Lights Nov. 12 – Jan. 9 5 p.m. Hutchinson Christmas Parade Nov. 19 10 a.m.

Event Date Time Russell Lighted Christmas Parade Nov. 26 6:15 p.m. Russell Weihnachtsfest Dec. 10 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

