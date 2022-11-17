WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The holiday season is officially here.

If you’re looking for fun activities for you and your family, KSN has compiled a list of events across Kansas. Some are free, and some require the purchase of tickets.

Be sure to bookmark this page, as it will frequently update. To add an event to our list, email us the details at news@ksn.com.

Barton County

EventDateTime
Great Bend Cookie ContestNov. 2610 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“A Hometown Holiday” Concert at Barton Community CollegeDec. 27:30 p.m.

Butler County

EventDateTime
Fulton Valley Farms Country Christmas in TowandaNov. 25 – Dec. 24Varies
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree – Lighted Christmas Parade in AugustaNov. 296 p.m.
Hometown Christmas at Andover Central ParkDec. 85:30-8:30 p.m.

Cowley County

EventDateTime
North Pole Kansas in Arkansas CityWeekends: Nov. 26 – Dec. 181-6 p.m.
Winfield Isle of LightsNov. 20 – Dec. 306-10 p.m.

Douglas County

EventDateTime
Snowglobe Express in BaldwinNov. 18 – Jan. 7Varies

Ellis County

EventDateTime
Ellis Polar ExpressDec. 2,3,4Varies
Hays Frostfest Illumination ParadeDec. 116 p.m.

Harvey County

EventDateTime
It’s A Wonderful Life: The Live Radio Play in HesstonDec. 37-8:30 p.m.
Newton Treble Clef Vespers ConcertDec. 43-5 p.m.
Newton Christmas Light ToursDec. 5-6 and 12-136 p.m.

McPherson County

EventDateTime
McPherson Opera House 43rd Annual Community Carol-AlongDec. 16-7:30 p.m.

Mitchell County

EventDateTime
Beloit Chautauqua Isle of LightsNov. 25 – Dec. 315 p.m.

Reno County

EventDateTime
Strataca Season of the LightsNov. 12 – Jan. 95 p.m.
Hutchinson Christmas ParadeNov. 1910 a.m.

Russell County

EventDateTime
Russell Lighted Christmas ParadeNov. 266:15 p.m.
Russell WeihnachtsfestDec. 1011 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saline County

EventDateTime
Stiefel Theater – Salina Symphony & Ballet Salina present “The Nutcracker”Dec. 10, 11Varies

Trego County

EventDateTime
Wakeeney 72nd Annual Christmas City of the High PlainsNov. 269 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sedgwick County

EventDateTime
Wild Lights at the Sedgwick County ZooWednesdays – Sundays: Sep. 30 – Dec. 46-9 p.m.
Arctic Adventure at Exploration PlaceNov. 4 – Jan. 810 a.m.
Lights at AbilityPointNov. 8 – Dec. 275:30 p.m.
Scrooge You! A Bad Christmas Carol at Mosley Street MelodramaNov. 11 – Dec. 23Varies
Midian Shrine “Fezitival of Trees”Nov. 18-22 and 25-27Varies
Illuminations at BotanicaNov. 18 – Dec. 31Varies
A Crown Holiday SpectacularNov. 19 – Dec. 18Varies
Annual Bradley Fair Tree Lighting CeremonyNov. 205-7 p.m.
Ceremony of Lights – Friends UniversityNov. 206 p.m.
Bradley Fair Holiday StrollSundays: Nov. 20 – Dec. 182-7 p.m.
Photos with Santa – Towne East MallNov. 23 – Dec. 24Varies
Watson’s Christmas Express at OJ Watson ParkNov. 25 – Dec. 18Varies
Old-Fashioned Christmas at Prairie Pines Christmas Tree FarmSelect dates from Nov. 25 – Dec. 18Varies
A Cabaret Christmas at Roxy’s DowntownNov. 25 – Dec. 23Varies
Holly Jolly Jurassic Holiday at Field Station Dinosaurs, DerbySelect dates from Nov. 25 – Dec. 31Varies
Safari of Lights at Tanganyika Wildlife ParkNov. 25 – Jan. 16 p.m.
The Nutcracker presented by Metropolitan Ballet at Century IINov. 26-27Varies
Shop ICT Art – Holiday Shopping TourNov. 26 – Dec. 10Varies
Wichita Choral Society Handel’s MessiahNov. 272 p.m.
12 Drinks of Christmas at Exploration PlaceDec. 27-9 p.m.
Victorian Christmas at Old CowtownDec. 2-3 and 9-106 p.m.
Santa’s Pancake Party at Exploration PlaceDec. 38-10 a.m.
Breakfast with Santa at CowtownDec. 39-11 a.m.
Breakfast with Santa on the Farm at Eberly FarmDec. 39-11:30 a.m.
Lights on the RiverDec. 35-8 p.m.
Wichita Wurlitzer 50th Anniversary Holiday Concert at Century IIDec. 37 p.m.
Christmas Fantasies at Century II Concert HallDec. 43 p.m.
Spirit of the Season Free Family Holiday Concert, Century II Convention HallDec. 67:30 p.m.
The Gingerbread Man at Crown UptownDec. 8-1010 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Winter Wonderland at Naftziger ParkDec. 105-7 p.m.
Photos with Santa at CowtownDec. 1111 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Christmas with CS Lewis at Century IIDec. 10-11Varies
Crown Uptown “Wichita Grand Opera: All Is Calm”Dec. 157 p.m.
Ballet Wichita Presents The Nutcracker at Century IIDec. 16-18Varies
Crown Uptown “Christmas: Joyeux Noel”Dec. 227 p.m.