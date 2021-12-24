Holiday hours for major retailers

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Black Friday shoppers wearing face masks wait in line to enter a store at the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, Calif., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Still need to do some last-minute shopping? Many retailers do not have their usual hours over the next two days. In addition, many will not be open on Christmas Day.

Here are the holiday hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Wichita and the surrounding areas. Hours may still vary at all stores. You can contact the store before heading out.

RetailerChristmas Eve HoursChristmas Hours
Academy Sports and Outdoors7 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Ace HardwareHours vary by locationHours vary by location
Barnes and Noble9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Bath and Body WorksStores close at 4 p.m.Closed
Best Buy8 a.m. to 7 p.m.Closed
Big Lots7 a.m. to 10 p.m.Closed
Burlington7 a.m. to 9 p.m.Closed
Buybuy Baby9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Cabelas8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Cocoa Dolce7 a.m. to 3 p.m.Closed
CostcoHours vary by locationClosed
CVSHours vary by locationMost locations open
Dick’s Sporting Goods7 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Dillards9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Dollar GeneralStores close at 10 p.m.Closed
Dollar TreeHours vary by locationClosed
DSW10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Family DollarHours vary by locationClosed
Five Below8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Foot Locker10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Closed
GameStopHours vary by locationClosed
GapHours vary by locationClosed
Guitar Center8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Hobby Lobby9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Closed
Home DepotHours vary by locationClosed
HomeGoods7 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
JCPenney8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Kay JewelersHours vary by locationClosed
Kirkland’s8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Kohl’s7 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
LidsHours vary by locationClosed
Lowes6 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Lucinda’s10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Closed
Marshalls7 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
MenardsStores close at 5 p.m.Closed
Michaels7 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Nifty Nut House10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Closed
Office Depot8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Closed
OfficeMax8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Closed
Old NavyHours vary by locationClosed
Petco9 a.m. to 7 p.m.Closed
PetSmart9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
REIHours vary by locationClosed
Ross7 a.m. to 10 p.m.Closed
Sam’s ClubStores close at 6 p.m.Closed
Shoe Carnival8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Target7 a.m. to 8 p.m.Closed
T.J. Maxx7 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Towne East Mall9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
Towne West Mall10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Closed
Ulta Beauty7 a.m. to 6 p.m.Closed
WalgreensHours vary by locationHours vary by location
WalmartStores close at 6 p.m.Closed
ZalesHours may varyClosed

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories