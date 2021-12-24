Holiday hours for major retailers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Still need to do some last-minute shopping? Many retailers do not have their usual hours over the next two days. In addition, many will not be open on Christmas Day.
Here are the holiday hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Wichita and the surrounding areas. Hours may still vary at all stores. You can contact the store before heading out.
|Retailer
|Christmas Eve Hours
|Christmas Hours
|Academy Sports and Outdoors
|7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Ace Hardware
|Hours vary by location
|Hours vary by location
|Barnes and Noble
|9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Bath and Body Works
|Stores close at 4 p.m.
|Closed
|Best Buy
|8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Closed
|Big Lots
|7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Closed
|Burlington
|7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Closed
|Buybuy Baby
|9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Cabelas
|8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Cocoa Dolce
|7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Closed
|Costco
|Hours vary by location
|Closed
|CVS
|Hours vary by location
|Most locations open
|Dick’s Sporting Goods
|7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Dillards
|9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Dollar General
|Stores close at 10 p.m.
|Closed
|Dollar Tree
|Hours vary by location
|Closed
|DSW
|10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Family Dollar
|Hours vary by location
|Closed
|Five Below
|8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Foot Locker
|10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Closed
|GameStop
|Hours vary by location
|Closed
|Gap
|Hours vary by location
|Closed
|Guitar Center
|8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Hobby Lobby
|9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|Closed
|Home Depot
|Hours vary by location
|Closed
|HomeGoods
|7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|JCPenney
|8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Kay Jewelers
|Hours vary by location
|Closed
|Kirkland’s
|8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Kohl’s
|7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Lids
|Hours vary by location
|Closed
|Lowes
|6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Lucinda’s
|10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Closed
|Marshalls
|7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Menards
|Stores close at 5 p.m.
|Closed
|Michaels
|7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Nifty Nut House
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Closed
|Office Depot
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Closed
|OfficeMax
|8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Closed
|Old Navy
|Hours vary by location
|Closed
|Petco
|9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|Closed
|PetSmart
|9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|REI
|Hours vary by location
|Closed
|Ross
|7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
|Closed
|Sam’s Club
|Stores close at 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Shoe Carnival
|8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Target
|7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Closed
|T.J. Maxx
|7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Towne East Mall
|9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Towne West Mall
|10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Closed
|Ulta Beauty
|7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Walgreens
|Hours vary by location
|Hours vary by location
|Walmart
|Stores close at 6 p.m.
|Closed
|Zales
|Hours may vary
|Closed