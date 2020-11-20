Holiday lights brighten towns across Kansas

Reindeer Road. 900 block N. Firefly St. Various sizes of wooden reindeer grace the front of the homes (Courtesy Brian Scharping)

Candy Cane Lane, 1000 block N Azure Cir. Candy canes are just part of the charm in this cul-de-sac. (Courtesy Brian Scharping)

700 to 900 block of Cedar Park Street. Creative decorations all along this street. (Courtesy Brian Scharping)

Pretty home at corner of Cedar Park and Hickory Lane. (Courtesy Brian Scharping)

3805 E Longview Lane. Animated. (Courtesy Lights on Longview Ln./Facebook)

Christmas City of the High Plains, downtown WaKeeney (File photo courtesy Get WaKeeney/Facebook)

Winfield Isle of Lights, 200 N. Main, Winfield (File photos courtesy Skyler Livingston)

The Arc’s Lights. Douglas and St. Paul. (File photo)

Chautauqua Isle of Lights. Chautauqua Park, Beloit. (File photo)

914 N Crestline. Hologram Santa, photo ops and 80,000 lights dancing to music on 100.7 FM. (Courtesy Christmas on Crestline/Facebook.)

Great animated light display to music in the 700 block of N. Golden Hills. (Courtesy Laura M)

Christmas at the McKinneys. 1462 Coolidge St, animated light show. (Courtesy Christmas at the McKinneys/Facebook)

Singing Christmas Trees. West 6th Avenue & North Main Street, from Dec. 6 through Christmas (File picture courtesy City of Cheney)

Lights on David Street. 409 N David St, Lights and inflatables. Listen to 106.9 FM. Show is best viewed from the northbound side of the street. Until 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Until 10 Friday & Saturday. Weather may influence show elements. (Photo courtesy Lights on David Street)

Rocky Pond Christmas Lights. 2000 12th St, Belleville. Sunday-Thursday 6 – 9. Until 10 Friday-Saturday. (Photo courtesy Karen Hansen)

Lights of Matthew 5:16. 835 Longbranch Cir. Dedicated to the Bible verse Matthew 5:16, this display is set to music on 96.7 FM. (Photo courtesy Lights of Matthew 5:16)

Lights on Brummett St. 3721 S Brummett St A holiday display coordinated to music on 104.1 FM. 5:30-9:30 Sunday-Thursday. Until 10 on Fridays & Saturdays. (Photos courtesy Lights on Brummett St./Facebook)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christmas light displays are a fun, inexpensive way to enjoy the holiday season. Click the map to find some fun, free ones near you. Submit more locations for us to include by clicking Connect3Now.

Click here to open the map on your smart phone.

Large, Drive-Thru Displays

2020 The Arc’s Lights Douglas Ave at St Paul St (between Meridian and West St), through Dec. 28. Features more than 1.5 million dazzling lights. Free Monday through Thursday. $10 a carload on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. $8 if purchased at Wichita-area QuikTrips or through The Arc’s website. Hours Sunday – Thursday 5:30 – 9:00. Hours Friday and Saturday 5:30 – 10:00. Christmas Eve: 5:30 – 11:00. This is The Arc’s signature fundraising event.

Illuminations Botanica 701 Amidon St., through Jan. 30. (Closed Nov. 25-26, Dec. 24–25). Hours are 5:30-8:30 p.m. daily. There are two ways to enjoy the popular display this year: walk-thru or drive-thru. The walk-thru price is $13 Adults / $9 Children & Members / 2 & under are free. The drive-thru price is $20 per car Sunday – Thursday / $25 per car Friday & Saturday. Tickets must be purchased in advance through the website Botanica.org.

Candy Cane Lane 1000 block N Azure Cir. The homes in this cul-de-sac have large candy canes at the front of their properties as well as other colorful decorations.

Reindeer Road 900 block N. Firefly St. Various sizes of wooden reindeer – all large – grace the front of the homes along this street.

Cedar Park Street Creative decorations line both sides of the street from 700 to 900 Cedar Park.

Animated Displays

Christmas at the McKinneys 1462 N Coolidge St. Donations accepted and split evenly between HumanKind Ministries and the Kansas Humane Society. Runs Nov. 26-Dec. 31.

Christmas on Crestline 914 N Crestline features a hologram with Santa and other holiday favorites, 80,000 lights dancing to music on 100.7 FM., and giant light balls. Also, watch for a KC Chiefs light show about every 20 minutes. Starts Nov 27. Hours are 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 6-10:30 on Sunday-Thursday.

Lights on Brummett St. 3721 S Brummett St A holiday display coordinated to music on 104.1 FM. 5:30-9:30 Sunday-Thursday. Until 10 on Fridays and Saturdays. Starts Nov. 26.

Lights on David Street 409 N David St. Lights and inflatables. Listen to 106.9 FM. Show is best viewed from the northbound side of the street. Until 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Until 10 Friday & Saturday. Runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 25. Weather may influence show elements.

Lights on Longview Ln. 3805 E. Longview Lane, Wichita. Nightly from 6 to midnight. 75,000 lights dancing to musical remixes of Christmas themed music. Starts Nov. 26.

9th Street Lights 3821 W 9th St. 35,000 lights animated to music on 101.7 FM. 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. 6-10 p.m. the rest of the week. The show will not run in wet weather. Starts Nov. 26.

727 N. Golden Hills Be prepared to enjoy some great music and dancing lights at this home in west Wichita.

The Marshall Family Christmas Lights 620 N Stratford Ln. Tune to 91.7 FM. Donations accepted to benefit The Lord’s Diner and St. Anthony Family Shelter. 5:30-10 school nights. Until 11 other nights. Full display expected to be ready by Nov. 29. Runs through Jan. 6.

Other Towns

BELOIT – Chautauqua Isle of Lights Chautauqua Park. Every night through Dec. 31. Fridays and Saturdays: 6:00 – 10:00, other days: 6:00 – 9:00. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 70 Christmas displays. Free, but a donation box is available.

BELLEVILLE – Rocky Pond Christmas Display in Belleville is Sunday to Thursday 6-9. Friday -Saturday 6-10. Enjoy the light display around Rocky Pond. Free admission, but a donation box is available. Starts Nov. 27.

CHENEY – Singing Christmas Trees West 6th Avenue & North Main Street, from Dec. 5 through Christmas.

WAKEENEY – Christmas City of the High Plains 200 N. Main St. Lights turned on nightly at 6:00 until after New Year’s. The centerpiece is a 35-foot tree in the center of downtown. A canopy of blue lights radiates from four ivory stars that crown the tree. Free. Kicks off Saturday, Nov. 28, with a big ceremony featuring a lot of holiday events.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6:00 – 10:00. Nov. 22 – Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Free, but donations are greatly appreciated.