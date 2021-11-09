Holiday specials kick off Thanksgiving week on KSN and NBC

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – NBC’s holiday season kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 24, on KSN with several Thanksgiving specials.

The first will be “Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special,” airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tom Turkey float (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

On Thanksgiving Day, “The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on KSN. It will repeat from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The parade will return to its pre-pandemic form this year, with its route restored through Manhattan, high-flying helium balloons once again pulled by handlers, and crowds welcomed back to cheer them on.

“The National Dog Show Presented by Purina” (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

The parade will be followed by “The National Dog Show presented by Purina” from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The dog show will repeat Saturday, Nov. 27, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

On Thanksgiving night, the Buffalo Bills will battle it out with the New Orleans Saints in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football on NBC.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (Photo by: Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.)

On Friday, Nov. 26, the animated classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will air at 7 p.m. as part of NBC “s Holiday Animation Night. The classic tale involves the schemes of the green and small-hearted Grinch to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos living in the town of Whoville. Still, the Grinch ultimately discovers he can’t remove the spirit of Christmas from the hearts of the Whos.

“5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas” (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

At 7:30 p.m. will be the premiere of “5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas”. The new animated family special inspired by Jimmy Fallon’s New York Times #1 bestselling book of the same name. narrated by Fallon, the colorful special focuses on a boy who has his meticulous, detailed plan leading up to Christmas upended upon the arrival of some unexpected guests at the home he shares with his mother and dog, Gary. From finding the best tree, to perfecting his snow sled, to making scrumptious Christmas cookies, everything goes topsy-turvy as Christmas morning draws near. But, despite all the changes, the true spirit of Christmas manages to shine through in this 30-minute special for the whole family.

“Trolls Holiday in Harmony” (Photo by: DreamWorks)

At 8 p.m., “Trolls Holiday in Harmony,” a half-hour animated musical special from the popular DreamWorks Animation franchise, is set to premiere. As the holidays near, Queen Poppy plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when she and Branch draw each other’s name. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond comes down with a bad case of writers’ block trying to think of a special holiday rap for his dad.

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2020 (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBC)

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, NBC will air a new two-hour edition of the perennial favorite, the 89th annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kelly Clarkson (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC)

“Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” following the tree lighting at 9 p.m. It will feature Clarkson’s new original songs as well as a curated list of iconic classics, dancing, superstar performances featuring My Band Y’All with a streamlined modern orchestra and remarkable duets. Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and the one-and-only Santa Claus will join Clarkson and some everyday heroes with life-changing surprises. The special will repeat Monday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m.

“Annie Live!” Logo (Photo by: NBC Entertainment)

On Thursday, Dec. 2, NBC’s Holiday Musical “Annie Live!” will air from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is a live production of the beloved Tony Award-winning hit musical. The production landed Academy Award-nominated Taraji P. Henson to play its infamous queen of mean, Miss Hannigan.

“When we decided to bring back NBC’s holiday musical tradition, we were looking for something that was critically acclaimed and universally beloved – and while that’s definitely the case with ‘Annie,’ it absolutely applies to Taraji as well,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Watching her take on this iconic role will be a thrill that has all the makings of must-watch television.”

The production will repeat on Dec. 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: “The People’s Choice Awards” logo — (Photo by: E! Entertainment)

On Dec. 7, “The People’s Choice Awards will run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! Airing in over 90 countries, the global, fan-driven “People’s Choice Awards” celebrates the year’s best in movies, TV and music coming together for the pop culture party of the year.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, “Young Rock,” “Kenan,” and “Mr. Mayor” will have holiday specials.

“L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth” special will air on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be followed by “A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Stay tuned for more holiday programming on NBC.