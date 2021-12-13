Home Instead asking for Santa’s for their seniors this holiday season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Home Instead is asking for Santa’s to provide gifts for the seniors in their care this holiday season.

Home Instead, which provides in-home care to aging adults, is hosting “Be a Santa to a Senior” again this year.

“Last year was the first year we did the program 100% virtual. We had 160 seniors,” said Kara Tipton, a home care manager at Home Instead. “This year we had over 400.”

Tipton created individual Amazon Christmas wishlists for each of the participating seniors.

Tipton says there are still around 160 seniors who need to be adopted by the end of the week so that their gifts can get to them before Christmas.

To adopt a senior in Sedgwick County and become their personal Santa, you can go to beasantatoasenior.com. Next, you can click on the name of a senior to view their Amazon Christmas wish list. Lastly, you can add whatever items of your choosing to your cart and proceed to checkout.

“If you’re on the fence, maybe if you can spare an extra ten dollars, skip your morning coffee, get someone a gift. It definitely would make their day,” said Tipton.