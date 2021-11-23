Homemade Creamy Hot Chocolate

Carina Branson, a digital producer at KSN, shares her favorite homemade creamy hot chocolate recipe from allrecipes.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • ½ cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • 6 ½ cups hot water
  • Optional toppings: mini marshmallows and/or whipped cream

Instructions

  • In large saucepan over medium heat, combine sweetened condensed milk, cocoa, vanilla and salt; mix well. Slowly stir in water. Heat through, stirring occasionally. Do not boil. Top with marshmallows, (optional). Store covered in refrigerator.
  • Microwave: In 2-quart glass measure, combine all ingredients except marshmallows. Microwave on 100% power (HIGH) 8 to 10 minutes, stirring every 3 minutes. Top with marshmallows and/or whipped cream if desired. Store covered in refrigerator.
  • Tip: Creamy Hot Chocolate can be stored in refrigerator up to 5 days. Mix well and reheat before serving.

