Carina Branson, a digital producer at KSN, shares her favorite homemade creamy hot chocolate recipe from allrecipes.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 6 ½ cups hot water
- Optional toppings: mini marshmallows and/or whipped cream
Instructions
- In large saucepan over medium heat, combine sweetened condensed milk, cocoa, vanilla and salt; mix well. Slowly stir in water. Heat through, stirring occasionally. Do not boil. Top with marshmallows, (optional). Store covered in refrigerator.
- Microwave: In 2-quart glass measure, combine all ingredients except marshmallows. Microwave on 100% power (HIGH) 8 to 10 minutes, stirring every 3 minutes. Top with marshmallows and/or whipped cream if desired. Store covered in refrigerator.
- Tip: Creamy Hot Chocolate can be stored in refrigerator up to 5 days. Mix well and reheat before serving.