How to apply for help or donate to Operation Holiday 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Applications for assistance through Operation Holiday continues through Nov. 30. You can fill out the application online, by phone at 316-777-6097 (Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or at select in-person application locations:

Application Site Address Phone Days Times Dear Neighbor Ministries 1329 S Bluffview 316-684-5120 Mon-Fri 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Colvin Neighborhood Community Center 2820 S Roosevelt 316-303-8023 Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-12p.m.,

1-5 p.m. Atwater Neighborhood Community Center 2755 E 19th St N

316-303-8016 Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-12 p.m.,

1-5 p.m. Evergreen Community Center 2700 Woodland N 316-303-8036 Mon-Fri 9 a.m. -12 p.m.,

1-5 p.m.

Each year since 1960, HumanKind Ministries partners with the community to distribute basic needs such as food, blankets, children’s coats, and more to thousands of low-income individuals and families—more than 14,000 in 2020 alone. With many families still struggling from the effects of the pandemic, HumanKind says they anticipate serving even more this year.

“Applications are open through the end of the month, and we have already seen an increase, and we are expecting to see an increase for need as the results of the pandemic continue and linger,” said Greer Horning, Humankind Ministries, associate director of development.

Organizations wishing to host collection drives to support Operation Holiday can pick up boxes from HumanKind’s office located at 829 N. Market, with items due back by Dec. 10. HumanKind’s greatest needs are new or like-new children’s coats and winter accessories and new or handmade blankets.

“We would love to provide a coat for every kiddo that we serve, so we need a ton of children’s coats, new or like new,” said Horning.

To make a donation, find a collection box near you, or sign up to volunteer, visit OperationHoliday.org or call HumanKind Ministries at 316-264-9303.

Distribution of goods will take place Wednesday, Dec. 15, through Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Operation Holiday warehouse located in the former Sear’s Auto Center at Towne East Mall.

“We got a huge warehouse, and we want to fill it full, so we can serve as many people as we can in the community,” added Horning.