WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — HumanKind Ministries’ Operation Holiday is officially underway.

The region’s largest assistance program provides help for 12,000-15,000 individuals each year, many of them just children. Last year, the program assisted over 7,000 children alone.

“Children make up a huge proportion of those we serve through Operation Holiday,” says HumanKind President and CEO LaTasha St. Arnault in a news release. “Even when our total numbers fluctuate year to year, the number of children remains around 7,000. Last year, supply chain issues and production costs made it difficult to get enough coats; this year, our goal is to provide every child with a winter coat.”

Since 1960, the program has distributed basic needs, including food, blankets, children’s coats, and more to low-income individuals and families in the Wichita area. Each year, HumanKind works with hundreds of volunteers and community partners to execute Operation Holiday.

The city-wide collection drive also begins today to collect items that will be distributed between Dec. 14-17. This year the greatest need is for new or like-new children’s coats, particularly sizes youth large and above.

If your organization wishes to host a collection drive, you can pick up boxes from

HumanKind’s administrative office, located at 829 N. Market, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations of coats, or any items on HumanKind’s Operation Holiday wish list, can also be made at HumanKind’s administrative office through November, and at the Operation Holiday warehouse, located in the former Sear’s Auto Center at Towne East Mall, from Nov.14.

Public distribution will take place in a drive-thru format at the same address from Wednesday, Dec.15, through Saturday, Dec.17. Applicants can choose a time slot during their application.

HumanKind is also in need of monetary donations to help fund Operation Holiday and other programs throughout the coming year, like their emergency winter shelters. Monetary donations can often be more beneficial because they are able to purchase needed items in bulk at a discount.

Applications for assistance are open now through Nov. 30. You can apply online at OperationHoliday.org, by phone at 316-777-6097 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m to 5 p.m., or at select in-person application sites. For more information, including eligibility requirements

and application site locations, visit OperationHoliday.org.