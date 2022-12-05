WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s time for the 63rd annual Operation Holiday and KSN telethon!

HumanKind Ministries’ Operation Holiday is one of the region’s largest holiday assistance programs. For 63 years, the nonprofit has been helping those in need get through the year’s coldest and most expensive months, helping serve 12,000 to 15,000 individuals.

In 2021, HumanKind served 7,000 children. This year, they are hoping to serve 9,000 to 11,000 children this season.

On Monday, Dec. 5 and Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., KSN will be hosting a telethon for Operation Holiday. Call 316-292-1182 or click here to donate.

Operation Holiday Wishlist

HumanKind says many families are at risk of falling below the poverty line due to high inflation levels and the continued effects of the pandemic. So it is asking the community to donate the following:

New kids coats

Non-perishable foods

New/handmade blankets

New/handmade winter accessories

Gifts for teens valued at $10-20

Pet food Has to be unexpired, unopened, and bags must be 5 pounds or less



Coats are always the biggest need. This year, Operation Holiday is in need of 5,855 coats for adults and 8,264 for children, which totals 14,119. The request for children’s coats is up 20% from last year.

Coats can also be purchased directly from HumanKind’s Operation Holiday Amazon Wishlist.

The organization also needs a lot of canned foods, especially meat, fruit, and vegetables. Donations can be taken directly to:

The Operation Holiday warehouse, in the former Sears Auto Center at Towne East Mall. It is open from Monday through Saturday. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HumanKind Admin Office Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Any Operation Holiday collection site

You can donate money online at HumanKindWichita.org/Donate. Another option is to mail or drop off checks or cash at the HumanKind Ministries Admin Office, 829 N. Market.

Operation Holiday needs the donations soon. Distribution will take place from Wednesday, Dec. 14, through Saturday, Dec. 17.

To learn more about Operation Holiday, including how to donate, collect, and volunteer, visit operationholiday.org.