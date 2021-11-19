It’s time for the 46th Annual ‘Honeysuckle White Wichita Turkey Trot’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 46th Annual ‘Honeysuckle White Wichita Turkey Trot’ is happening tomorrow.

The ‘Honeysuckle White Wichita Turkey Trot’ is one of Wichita’s oldest running events. It consists of a 10-mile and a 2-mile race to Century II.

All participants will receive a long-sleeve shirt, bib number, and a medal. The first 2,000 people who register will receive a $20 coupon for a Honeysuckle White Turkey.

Awards will be given to the top three overall males and females in both the 10-mile and 2-mile trot. Awards will also be given to the top three males and females in both races for a wide range of ages.

In addition, a traveling school trophy will be awarded to the schools with the most student registrations.

You can watch the trot in person or online. The 10-mile trot begins at 7:45 a.m. and the 2-mile trot starts shortly after at 8 a.m.

All local COVID-19 guidelines and mandates will be followed.

According to the official ‘Wichita Turkey Trot’ website: “In case of severe and/or inclement weather that may pose an additional threat to the safety of participants and volunteers, the event may be delayed up to one (1) hour from the original start time, changed to a non-timed and non-competitive event, or canceled, depending on the severity of conditions. Due to the costs of putting together an event of this magnitude, no refunds will be given.”