Jeanne’s Golden Meatball Soup

Rachel Schrag Sommerfeld, KSN’s news director, shares her favorite golden meatball soup recipe that comes from her mother-in-law.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 4 c. Water
- 2 c. Diced potatoes
- 1 c. Diced Carrots
- 1 c. Diced Celery
- 1/3 c. Diced onions
- 1 pkg Au Jus Gravy Mix
- 1/2 t. Tobasco/hot sauce
- 1 lb Velveeta Cheese, cubed
For the meatballs
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1/2 c. bread crumbs
- 1/2 t. Tobasco/hot sauce
- salt/pepper
Instructions
- Combine all the ingredients for the soup, except the cheese, and simmer 2 1/2 hours. A slow cooker is preferred, but you could simmer on low on the stovetop with a large pot. Can also use an instant pot/pressure cooker on high pressure for 4-8 minutes, depending how small you’ve diced your potatoes.
- Mix together the meatball ingredients and brown in a skillet until heated through.
- Add cheese and meatballs to soup mixture and heat through until all cheese has melted. Can start with 1/2 pound of cheese and add more to taste.
The original version is the best. But, if you’re in a rush or want to throw something together for a quick meal, the cheat version will work. The frozen potatoes will break down more quickly and give a texture more like creamy potato soup, than the chunks of the original soup.
Cheat recipe
Ingredients
- 1 32 oz. package frozen cubed potatoes
- 1/2 bag (12 oz.) frozen Mirepoix Blend (onions/carrots/celery)
- 1 pkg Au Jus gravy mix
- 1 lb Velveeta Cheese, cubed
- 1 lb. bag of frozen homestyle meatballs – 1/2 oz meatballs
- 1/2-1 t. Tobasco/hot sauce to taste
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients, except the cheese, and simmer until cooked through. (Slow cooker is still preferred, but an instant pot/pressure cooker for high on 3-4 minutes should cook it all though.)
- Add Velveeta cheese, heat through until melted.
- Add Tobascao to taste.