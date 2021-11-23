Jeanne’s Golden Meatball Soup

Rachel Schrag Sommerfeld, KSN’s news director, shares her favorite golden meatball soup recipe that comes from her mother-in-law.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • 4 c. Water 
  • 2 c. Diced potatoes 
  • 1 c. Diced Carrots
  • 1 c. Diced Celery 
  • 1/3 c. Diced onions 
  • 1 pkg Au Jus Gravy Mix 
  • 1/2 t. Tobasco/hot sauce
  • 1 lb Velveeta Cheese, cubed 

For the meatballs

  • 1 lb. ground beef 
  • 1/2 c. bread crumbs 
  • 1/2 t. Tobasco/hot sauce
  • salt/pepper

Instructions

  • Combine all the ingredients for the soup, except the cheese, and simmer 2 1/2 hours. A slow cooker is preferred, but you could simmer on low on the stovetop with a large pot. Can also use an instant pot/pressure cooker on high pressure for 4-8 minutes, depending how small you’ve diced your potatoes.
  • Mix together the meatball ingredients and brown in a skillet until heated through.
  • Add cheese and meatballs to soup mixture and heat through until all cheese has melted. Can start with 1/2 pound of cheese and add more to taste. 

The original version is the best. But, if you’re in a rush or want to throw something together for a quick meal, the cheat version will work. The frozen potatoes will break down more quickly and give a texture more like creamy potato soup, than the chunks of the original soup.  

Cheat recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 32 oz. package frozen cubed potatoes 
  • 1/2 bag (12 oz.) frozen Mirepoix Blend (onions/carrots/celery) 
  • 1 pkg Au Jus gravy mix 
  • 1 lb Velveeta Cheese, cubed 
  • 1 lb. bag of frozen homestyle meatballs – 1/2 oz meatballs  
  • 1/2-1 t. Tobasco/hot sauce to taste 

Instructions

  • Combine all ingredients, except the cheese, and simmer until cooked through. (Slow cooker is still preferred, but an instant pot/pressure cooker for high on 3-4 minutes should cook it all though.)
  • Add Velveeta cheese, heat through until melted.
  • Add Tobascao to taste. 

