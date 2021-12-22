‘Joy of Giving’: Local church is giving back to Dillons workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Volunteers and members of the East Heights United Methodist Church are thanking one Wichita Dillons Food Store tomorrow by spreading a little holiday cheer.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the employees of the Dillons located at Hillside and Douglas will be treated to complimentary beverages and light bites from the Sunflower Espresso Food Truck while listening to the ‘Christmas Carols Live’ from the East Heights Singers.

Employees will still be serving guests during this time, communicating with their store manager to make sure they can properly enjoy the festivities.

In a press release, Senior Pastor Steve Spencer said that radio personality Jack Oliver with KEYN will also be joining in on the celebration, broadcasting live from the parking lot of the Dillons.

Pastor Spencer said that the new omicron variant of COVID-19 will not prevent them from giving back.

“The omicron variant will not stop our efforts to take time out to appreciate a group of front-line workers who are literally allowing us to keep food on our tables,” said Pastor Spencer. “As we enter our second COVID Christmas, all of us should be reminded of how difficult the holidays are to so many who have experienced some type of loss. We are excited to be in the community and spread love and joy to a group of front-line workers who, in my opinion, are heroes.”

East Heights leaders say they intend to spread the message of love and joy during the “Joy of Giving Week,” which offers the church an opportunity to give back each day of the week during the holidays.

On Wednesday, East Heights surprised the staff and community at the Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center with doughnuts and coffee as their way of saying “thank you” for their work in District One.

East Heights “Joy of Giving Week” culminates Christmas Eve with three ‘Candlelight and Communion Worship Experiences.’ East Heights is located at 4407 E. Douglas Ave. To learn more, visit their Facebook page.