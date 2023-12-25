WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At the beginning of November, the Kansas Food Bank shared a Wichita holiday resource guide for November and December 2023. On Friday, the KFB announced additional locations for the beginning of January.
Below is a list of resources through Jan. 5.
Christmas Day:
The Lord’s Diner
- Location: 520 N. Broadway and 2825 S. Hillside
- Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Info: Christmas Day “to-go” or sit-down dinners. For additional information, call the Lord’s Diner at 316-266-4966.
The Lord’s Diner mobile distribution
- Atwood Neighborhood Resource Center
- Location: 2755 E. 19th St.
- Time: 4-6 p.m.
- Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center
- Location: 2700 N. Woodland
- Time: 4-5 p.m.
- Hilltop Community Center
- Location: 1329 S. Terrace
- Time: 4-6 p.m.
After Christmas
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church mobile distribution
- Date: Dec. 29
- Location: 2727 E. 25th St. N.
- Time: 1 p.m.
Salud + Bienestar and the KFB mobile distibution
- Date: Jan. 5
- Location: 2700 N. Woodland
- Time: 1-2 p.m. while supplies last
Word of Life Church South and the KFB
- Date: Jan. 5
- Location: 2020 E. Blake
- Time: 4:30-6:30 p.m. (while supplies last)
For any questions regarding the Kansas Food Bank’s holiday resource guide, visit their website, mobile distribution calendar, or call 316-265-3663. They will be closed on Christmas.