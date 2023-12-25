WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At the beginning of November, the Kansas Food Bank shared a Wichita holiday resource guide for November and December 2023. On Friday, the KFB announced additional locations for the beginning of January.

Below is a list of resources through Jan. 5.

Christmas Day:

The Lord’s Diner

The Lord’s Diner mobile distribution

After Christmas

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church mobile distribution

Salud + Bienestar and the KFB mobile distibution

Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 Location: 2700 N. Woodland

2700 N. Woodland Time: 1-2 p.m. while supplies last

Word of Life Church South and the KFB

Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 Location: 2020 E. Blake

2020 E. Blake Time: 4:30-6:30 p.m. (while supplies last)

For any questions regarding the Kansas Food Bank’s holiday resource guide, visit their website, mobile distribution calendar, or call 316-265-3663. They will be closed on Christmas.