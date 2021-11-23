KSN holiday recipes

The team at KSN has brought together some of our favorite recipes to share. Most of these recipes were “tested” by the KSN staff this week and we can attest that they are delicious!
APPETIZERS
- Mom’s Cheese Ball – Laura McMillan, digital producer
- Nana’s Christmas Crab Dip – Hunter Funk, news reporter
MAIN COURSES
- Jeanne’s Golden Meatball Soup – Rachel Schrag Sommerfeld, news director
- Potato Soup – Jamie Bailey, account executive
SIDES
- Cheesy Potato Casserole – Patty Sparkman, local sales assistant
- Corn Bake – Merry Murray-Rogers, photog/editor
- Cranberry Salad – Laura McMillan, digital producer
- Hags Creamy Cream Cheese Corn – Karen Hager, creative service director
- Ryan’s Pineapple Salad – Ryan Newton, digital producer
- Watergate Salad – Jamie Bailey, account executive
DESSERTS
- Abuela’s Flan – Samantha Montero, bilingual reporter
- Peanut Clusters – Steve South, general manager
- Great-grandma Neufeldt’s Peppernuts – Carina Branson, digital producer
- Momma Funk’s Peanut Butter Bars – Hunter Funk, news reporter
- Pralines – Stephanie Nutt, digital producer/ MMJ
- Pumpkin Dump Cake – Judy Goodsell, sales/traffic
- Reindeer Chow – Merry Murray, photog/editor
- Spiced Oatmeal Raisin Cookies – Carina Branson, digital producer
- Turtles – Ryan Newton, digital producer
DRINKS
- Homemade Creamy Hot Chocolate – Carina Branson, digital producer
DOG TREATS
- Ted’s “Pupper” Mint Christmas Twists – Hunter Funk, news reporter