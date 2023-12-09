WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KU School of Medicine in Wichita and Park Elementary School celebrated 25 years of holiday cheer on Thursday.

Each year, KU Med staff, students and doctors give gifts to students at Park Elementary.

“We feel that it’s very important for all these children to have gifts whether they’re getting them from us or any other organization or their parents or their families,” Belinda Venters, director of public affairs, said. “We just know that we want to guarantee that they’re getting at least one thing that they want this Christmas.”

Each child gets one item from their wish list.