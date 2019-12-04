Light displays add holiday sparkle to towns across Kansas

Reindeer Road. 900 block N. Firefly St. Various sizes of wooden reindeer grace the front of the homes (Courtesy Brian Scharping)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christmas light displays are a fun, inexpensive way to enjoy the holiday season. Click the map to find some fun, free ones near you. Submit more locations for us to include by clicking Connect3Now.

Reindeer Road. 900 block N. Firefly St. Various sizes of wooden reindeer grace the front of the homes (Courtesy Brian Scharping)

Candy Cane Lane, 1000 block N Azure Cir. Candy canes are just part of the charm in this cul-de-sac. (Courtesy Brian Scharping)

700 to 900 block of Cedar Park Street. Creative decorations all along this street. (Courtesy Brian Scharping)

Pretty home at corner of Cedar Park and Hickory Lane. (Courtesy Brian Scharping)

3805 E Longview Lane. Animated. (Courtesy Lights on Longview Ln./Facebook)

12601 W. 71st St S, Clearwater (Courtesy Jeff Zogleman)

Christmas City of the High Plains, downtown WaKeeney (File photo courtesy Get WaKeeney/Facebook)

Winfield Isle of Lights, 200 N. Main, Winfield (File photos courtesy Skyler Livingston)

The Arc’s Lights. Douglas and St. Paul. Free Monday through Thursday.(File photo)

Chautauqua Isle of Lights. Chautauqua Park, Beloit. (File photo)

914 N Crestline. Hologram Santa, photo ops and 80,000 lights dancing to music on 100.7 FM. (Courtesy Christmas on Crestline/Facebook.)

Great animated light display to music in the 700 block of N. Golden Hills. (Courtesy Laura M)

The Lights on Rosewood. 405 Rosewood Ct, light display animated to music. (Courtesy The Bollinger Family)

Christmas at the McKinneys. 1462 Coolidge St, animated light show. (Courtesy Christmas at the McKinneys/Facebook)

Singing Christmas Trees. West 6th Avenue & North Main Street, from Dec. 6 through Christmas (File picture courtesy City of Cheney)

The Marshall Family Christmas Lights, 620 N Stratford Ln. Benefits Lord’s Diner, St. Anthony Family Shelter. Until 10 school nights, 11 other nights. (File photo: Mark Marshall)

North Pole Express, 1841 S Glenn Ave. Only open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Christmas. CLOSED Dec. 14. (File photo: “Santa Claus”)

Large, Drive-Through Displays

2019 The Arc’s Lights Douglas Ave at St Paul St (between Meridian and West St), through Dec. 28. Features more than 1 million dazzling lights. Free Monday through Thursday. $10 a carload on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Hours Sunday – Thursday 5:30 – 9:00. Hours Friday and Saturday 5:30 – 10:00. Christmas Eve: 5:30 – 11:00. This is The Arc’s signature fundraising event.

Candy Cane Lane 1000 block N Azure Cir. The homes in this cul-de-sac have large candy canes at the front of their properties as well as other colorful decorations.

Reindeer Road 900 block N. Firefly St. Various sizes of wooden reindeer – all large – grace the front of the homes along this street.

Cedar Park Street Creative decorations line both sides of the street from 700 to 900 Cedar Park.

Animated Displays

Christmas at the McKinneys 1462 N Coolidge St. Donations accepted and split evenly between HumanKind Ministries and the Kansas Humane Society.

Christmas on Crestline 914 N Crestline features a hologram Santa, photo opportunities and 80,000 lights dancing to music on 100.7 FM.

Lights on Brummett St. 3721 S Brummett St A holiday display coordinated to music on 104.1 FM. 5:30-9:30 Sunday-Thursday. Until 10 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Lights on David Street 409 N David St. Lights and inflatables. Listen to 106.9 FM. Show is best viewed from the northbound side of the street. Until 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Until 10 Friday & Saturday. Weather may influence show elements.

Lights on Longview Ln. 3805 E. Longview Lane, Wichita. Nightly from 6 to midnight. 50,000 lights dancing to musical remixes of Christmas themed music.

Lights of Matthew 5:16 835 Longbranch Cir. Dedicated to the Bible verse Mattheew 5:16, this display is set to music on 96.7 FM.

9th Street Lights 3821 W 9th St. 35,000 lights animated to music on 101.7 FM. 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. 6-10 p.m. the rest of the week. The show will not run in wet weather.

727 N. Golden Hills Be prepared to enjoy some great music and dancing lights at this home in west Wichita.

The Marshall Family Christmas Lights 620 N Stratford Ln. Donations accepted to benefit The Lord’s Diner and St. Anthony Family Shelter. 5:30-10 school nights. Until 11 other nights.

Other Must-See Displays

North Pole Express 1841 S Glenn Ave. Only open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Christmas, but closed on Dec. 14. Children can visit Santa and the elves. This is a nonprofit organization clausinc.org. It runs off of donations and volunteers.

Other Towns

BELOIT – Chautauqua Isle of Lights Chautauqua Park. Every night through Dec. 31. Fridays and Saturdays: 6:00 – 10:00, other days: 6:00 – 9:00. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 70 Christmas displays. Free, but a donation box is available.

CHENEY – Singing Christmas Trees West 6th Avenue & North Main Street, from Dec. 6 through Christmas.

CLEARWATER – “Griswold Family House” 12601 W. 71st St. South, Clearwater.

WAKEENEY – Christmas City of the High Plains 200 N. Main St. Lights turned on nightly at 6:00 until after New Year’s. The centerpiece is a 35-foot tree in the center of downtown. A canopy of blue lights radiates from four ivory stars that crown the tree. Free.

WINFIELD – Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St. Open nightly 6:00 – 10:00. until Dec. 30. One of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

