WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – AbilityPoint flipped the switch to start the 27th year of lights on Saturday. It was a preview party that allowed guests to walk the route.

The Lights at AbilityPoint shine nightly beginning Nov. 23 to Dec. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors can drive through 1.6 million dazzling lights and displays, including a moving Ferris wheel, roller coaster and helicopter. This year includes the brand new I Love ICT displays and the tallest lighted Christmas tree in Kansas.

The cost is just $10 per car Tuesday-Sunday, and donations are accepted on Mondays. The entrance to the lights is at Douglas and St. Paul Street.

AbilityPoint supports youths and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome, intellectual impairment, epilepsy, cerebral palsy and Fetal Alcohol and Drug Syndrome.