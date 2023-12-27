WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State Research and Extension offers ways to eliminate your live Christmas tree.

A Kansas State University forester, Charlie Barden, says the trees can benefit nature.

The trees can help birds escape from Hawks or cats. It also can offer protection from the wind chill. Trees can also improve fish habitat by sinking it into a pond.

“The tree serves as little coral reef, in that the branches provide substrate for water plants to grow and cover for minnows and other forms of small aquatic life,” Barden said.

Sinking a tree is simple. Tie a cinder block with a short, stout rope to the base of the tree and drop it in — with permission from the pond owner.

Many municipalities allow Christmas trees to be placed on the curb for pickup, then burned or ground for mulch. Sedgwick County offers free tree recycling. The county turns the trees into mulch that people can have for free.

However, if you decide to burn the tree, be cautious.

“Most conifer species tend to spark and pop more than hardwoods, as resin pockets in the wood make tiny explosions,” Barden cautions.