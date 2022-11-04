WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you enjoy winter, Exploration Place will be the place to be starting Friday.

Arctic Adventure – an indoor polar playground – opens and runs through Jan. 8. The attraction includes indoor snow, sock skating, a giant snow globe, and so much more.

EP says Arctic Adventure leverages the latest technology to create a fun, family-oriented seasonal environment.

Here is a breakdown:

Artic Adventure (Courtesy: Exploration Place)

Sock Skating – Trade ice skates for socks in a kid-friendly activity that utilizes SuperGlide synthetic ice.

Arctic Arcade – features exciting interactive wall games provided by LUMOPlay, including a fast-paced virtual snowball fight; multiplayer team games such as Ravenous, Ravenous Reindeer; and the chance to grab a giant toothbrush and Clean the Yeti’s Teeth!

Indoor Snow – A winter wonderland wouldn’t be complete without falling snow! A snow machine high up in the rafters will send flurries swirling through the air.

Wonderland Walkway – an interactive, educational sensory pathway through a forest of beautiful Christmas trees.

Giant Snow Globe – Step inside a life-size snow globe and view the world from inside the frosty fun. Snap a family picture to remember your visit to Arctic Adventure!

Adam Smith, Exploration Place’s president and CEO, noted that the attraction is the first to use the museum’s traveling exhibit gallery since it was renovated to support projection-based immersive experiences. One major change was the removal of two staircases, which freed up an additional 1,200 square feet of space.

Arctic Adventure is presented with the generous support of Kansas Tourism, Fugate Enterprises, Lane Enterprises and QuikTrip.

