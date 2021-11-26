Mayor’s Christmas tree lighting to be held Dec. 11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita mayor’s Christmas tree lighting will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Naftzger Park located at Douglas and St. Francis.

The event will feature music and entertainment at the Evergy Pavilion. The event is free to the public and hosted by Wichita Park & Recreation.

Activities