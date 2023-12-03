WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The McCormick School Museum held open houses this weekend.

The Museum showcases what school was like in the past, this time with a holiday theme.

Different Wichita Public School groups gave presentations, including choirs and bands.

“It’s the one thing that we’ve been able to do annually as a group of volunteers that gets as much of the school kids, which is really the focus of this Museum, to public school students, and we would like to share the history of the building,” said Paul Oberg, a curator of the McCormick School Museum.

On the 14th, the Museum will have an open house with carol singing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.