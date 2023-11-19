WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Midian Shrine hosting its 9th Annual Feztival of Trees.

Jim Hallberg, an oriental guide at Midian Shrine, says the event is a creative fundraiser to get the community involved and understand what the Midian Shrine’s philanthropy is all about.

“We’re the transportation leg of getting the children to and from the hospital from our region,” said Hallberg. “So we care for about 400 families at any given time, and if they need care at Shriners hospitals, we’ll pay for them to get there, pay for their lodging, pay for their stay, so the families don’t have to worry about anything except the care for their children.”

Hours:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19

5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 and Tuesday, Nov. 21

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25

and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The Feztival is taking place at the Midian Shrine Center, 130 N. Topeka.

Admission is $5 and is good for reentry during the entire event.

Each raffle ticket is $1 and will give you the chance to enter to win a decorated Christmas tree and everything underneath it.

There is also a Sweet Shoppe for treats and vendors selling swag.

“The swag is anything from sports themes to baskets for pets, motorcycle enthusiasts, really anything for anybody,” said Hallberg.

The winners will be drawn on Sunday, Sept. 26.