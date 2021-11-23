Mom’s Cheese Ball

Laura McMillan, a digital producer at KSN, shares her favorite cheese ball recipe that comes from her mother.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
  • 10 ounces of grated sharp cheddar cheese (2 1/2 cups)
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 4 tablespoons softened butter or margarine
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Finely chopped pecans

Instructions

  • Mix all ingredients, except for the pecans. I use a mixer. 
  • Shape into two balls and coat with the pecans. 
  • My mother preferred putting the mixture in a bowl and sprinkling the pecans on top. That way she was able to easily put a lid on the unused portion. 

