Nana’s Christmas Crab Dip

Hunter Funk, a news reporter at KSN, shares her favorite crab dip recipe that comes from her nana.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 16 oz of cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 cup sour cream, room temperature
- 1 tbs of nature seasonings (or as Nana says, enough to taste it based on what you like)
- 1 tbs of beau monde spice
- 1 tbs dried minced onion
- 1 pound of flake style imitation crab meat, or as Nana says, ‘If you feel your budget allows for some real crab meat, do it because that’s really good too.’
Instructions
- First combine cream cheese and sour cream. Next, add in nature seasoning, beau monde spice and diced onion. Finally, add imitation crab meat. Mix.