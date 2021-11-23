Nana’s Christmas Crab Dip

Hunter Funk, a news reporter at KSN, shares her favorite crab dip recipe that comes from her nana.

Ingredients

  • 16 oz of cream cheese, room temperature 
  • 1 cup sour cream, room temperature 
  • 1 tbs of nature seasonings (or as Nana says, enough to taste it based on what you like) 
  • 1 tbs of beau monde spice 
  • 1 tbs dried minced onion 
  • 1 pound of flake style imitation crab meat,  or as Nana says, ‘If you feel your budget allows for some real crab meat, do it because that’s really good too.’ 

  • First combine cream cheese and sour cream. Next, add in nature seasoning, beau monde spice and diced onion. Finally, add imitation crab meat. Mix.

