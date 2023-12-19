TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Peering into deep space, NASA has photographed a “Christmas Tree Cluster” shining a bright green color from a cluster of young stars.

NASA released a photo of the odd sight from space on Dec. 19, just in time for Christmas, on its website and social media. The image was taken by NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory of stars that are around 2,500 light years from Earth.

Christmas Tree Cluster (Photo Courtesy/NASA)

This group of stars is known as NGC 2264 and is between one and five million years old inside the Milky Way Galaxy. Some of the stars making up the cluster are tiny at less than 1/10 of the size of our solar system’s own sun.