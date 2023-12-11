WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Fire Protection Association has shared winter holiday fire safety tips.

“Festive celebrations, flickering lights, and winter greens are hallmarks of the holiday season, but they also present fire risks that can quickly turn this festive time of year into a devastating one,” said the NFPA.

Winter holiday safety

Holiday decorating

Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame-resistant or flame-retardant

Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn

Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read the manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged

Keep decorations away from windows and doors

Holiday entertaining

Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan

Keep children and pets away from lit candles

Keep matches and lighters up high in a locked cabinet

Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop

Ask smokers to smoke outside. Remind smokers to keep their smoking materials with them so young children do not touch them

Provide large, deep ashtrays for smokers. Wet cigarette butts with water before discarding

The NFPA says to blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed and to turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

According to the NFPA, more than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles, and more than two of every five decoration fires happen because decorations are placed too close to a heat source.

Christmas tree safety

Picking the tree

Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched

Placing the tree

Before placing the tree in the stand, cut two inches from the base of the trunk

Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights

Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit

Add water to the tree stand. Be sure to add water daily

Lighting the tree

Use lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read the manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect

Never use lit candles to decorate the tree

Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed

The NFPA says after Christmas, get rid of Christmas trees as dried-out Christmas trees are a fire danger. There may be a recycling program near you.

According to the NFPA, almost one-third of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems, and one in every five Christmas tree fires is because a heat source is too close to it.

Cooking safety

Cook with caution

Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove

If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop

If you have a small (grease) cooking fire and decide to fight the fire…

On the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled

For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed

If you have any doubt about fighting a small fire…

Just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire

Call 911 or the local emergency number from outside the home

The NFPA says to have a kids-free zone of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot foods or drinks are prepared or carried.

According to the NFPA, the leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking, with most of them involving the stove.

For more winter holiday fire safety tips from the NFPA, click here.