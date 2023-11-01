WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner.

NBC is getting programming ready to celebrate both holidays. It all kicks off the night before Thanksgiving.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

“Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”: 7-8 p.m.

“SNL Thanksgiving”: 8-10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day

“97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

Macy’s announced pop icon Cher will perform to usher in the holiday season and that the Nov. 23 parade will be extended by 30 minutes for more entertainment and spectacle.

Friday, Nov. 24 Black Friday

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

“National Dog Show presented by Purina”: 7-9 p.m. (Repeat)

Wednesday, Nov. 29

“91st annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center”: 7-9 p.m.

“Christmas at Graceland”: 9-10 p.m.

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center”

This year, for the first time, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson will pull double duty at the annual two-hour holiday affair live. Clarkson will not only host NBC’s iconic Christmas special, but also deliver festive performances – all from the historic NYC spot that is now also home to her talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” This year marks the 20th anniversary of her first “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” performance, and she has performed a handful of times since. NBC’s “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will once again join the tree lighting for a special appearance.

“I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree!” Clarkson said.

“Christmas at Graceland”

Music’s biggest stars celebrate the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley, his music and favorite time of year, in an unprecedented holiday special live from the iconic Graceland Estate.

Thursday, Nov. 30

“How the Grinch Stoll Christmas”: 7-7:30 p.m.

“Shrek the Halls”: 7:30-8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

“Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular Ft. Ice T”: 8-10 p.m.

“Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular Ft. Ice T”

The episode will feature larger-than-life bar games with a holiday twist, including Merry Axe-Mas, Doodle All the Way, Little Drummer Boy (and Girl), Reindeer Games and Christmas Carol-okie.”

Friday, Dec. 8

Movie “Despicable Me 3”: 7-9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

“Barry Manilow’s A Very Berry Christmas”: 9-10 p.m.

Barry Manilow will host a new holiday special on NBC, “Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas.” Backed by a 24-piece band, Manilow will perform holiday classics and some of his greatest hits.

Thursday, Dec. 14

“SNL Christmas”: 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

“The Coat of Many Colors”: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

“Shrek the Halls”: 7-7:30 p.m. (Repeat)

“Trolls Holiday Special”: 7:30-8 p.m. (Repeat)

Monday, Dec. 18

“Password Holiday Special”: 9-10 p.m.

Sun. Dec 24, Christmas Eve

Movie “It’s A Wonderful Life”: 7-10 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 25, Christmas Day