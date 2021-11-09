New displays will highlight Botanica’s Illuminations this Christmas season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica’s Illuminations will kick off on Nov. 18 and will run through Jan. 1.

The highlight is two new displays that will premiere. The Children’s Garden Meadow and the Koch Carousel Gardens each feature over-the-top displays that are sure to delight. In the Children’s Garden Meadow, 360 poles with around 6,000 lights move to the music. The new display in Koch Carousel Gardens includes 36 moving head beam lights that dance in the sky around a 25 foot Christmas tree with over 15,000 pixels.

Walk-in tickets will not be available this year. Instead, you have to pre-purchase your tickets online by clicking here. There will be limited times available each day. You can print your tickets at home or simply pull up the barcode in your confirmation email or text on your phone when you arrive at the south gate ticket booth entrance.

Attached below is a map of Botanica.

Also new is more parking just south of the garden off of North Sim Park Drive.