WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — NORAD says they are prepared to track Santa Claus as he travels across the globe on Christmas Eve for the 68th year.

The annual tradition began in 1955 when a Sears ad printed in a Colorado Springs newspaper misprinted a telephone number for children to call to speak to Santa. The number actually went to a line at the command center for the Continental Air Defense Command, the predecessor to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup answered the phone, and not wanting to disappoint the child, he pretended to be Santa Claus. When more calls came in, an officer was assigned to answer them, letting children know Santa’s location.

The tradition has continued over the years. While the hotline remains active, Norad began utilizing a website in 1997.

Since then they have added an official Facebook page, Instagram, an X (formerly Twitter) account, and a YouTube page. New in recent years is the addition of a mobile app available for iOS and Android.

You can now ask for Santa’s location from Amazon Alexa, or Bing. Subscribers to OnStar can ask the operator to locate Santa as well. If you subscribe to SiriusXM, Kids Place Live will offer updates on Santa’s location courtesy of NORAD.

The hotline will still be available to call starting at 6 a.m. CDT on Dec. 24 at 1-877-HI-NORAD and will operate until 1 a.m. CDT. NORAD will start tracking Santa’s whereabouts starting at 3 a.m. CDT Christmas Eve when his annual deliveries are expected to begin.

For more about NORAD’s Santa tracking program visit https://www.noradsanta.org.