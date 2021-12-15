Operation Holiday distribution begins today at former Sears Auto Center at Towne East Square

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Operation Holiday distribution at the former Sear’s Auto Center location begins today Towne East Square. The auto center is located in the northwest parking lot.

Now through Saturday, the HumanKind Ministries hopes to serve up to 14,000 people, providing them with grocery gift cards, nonperishable food, blankets, kid’s coats, pet food, and toys & gifts. The organization is operating a drive-thru format with indoor distribution for those without access to a car. They will serve about 80-100 people every 15 minutes.

Operation Holiday says they continue to be low on new or like-new kid’s coats and will be accepting donations directly at the warehouse all week. Monetary gifts for Operation Holiday can also still be made at HumanKindWichita.org/Donate.

Those that missed the deadline for applications but need assistance can come to the distribution center at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 when the remaining items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.