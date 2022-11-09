WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Humankind Ministries Operation Holiday received an 80,000-pound food donation on Wednesday at its warehouse.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped make the donation, including boxes of pasta, beans, salsa and other food staples.

The donation was delivered to the warehouse, the former Sears Auto Center at Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg.

“There are a lot of people still struggling with food insecurity coming out of COVID, and it makes us feel wonderful that we are able to help in this way and to be able to donate to people that we know here in a community that we really love,” said John Rather, who helped with the donation delivery.

The items will be distributed, along with children’s coats, grocery gift cards, blankets, and more, to low-income families and individuals during Operation Holiday distribution from Dec. 14-17.

“This is such a blessing to the families and the individuals that we are serving through Operation Holiday. Right now, applications are up 50% from this time last year. We are expected to see record numbers,” Latasha St. Arnault, Humankind Ministries executive director, said. “We couldn’t be more thankful for this gift. It is going to impact a lot of families and kiddos that just need a little bit of extra help this holiday season.”

Operation Holiday still needs donations, especially new coats for young children.

To donate money to the organization, click here. Applications for assistance with Operation Holiday will be accepted until the end of the month. You can apply at OperationHoliday.org or call the office at 316-264-9303, and an employee will walk you through the application process.