Operation Holiday Stuff the Truck, KSN telethon highlight week of giving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – HumanKind Ministries Operation Holiday is asking the community to bring donations of new or like-new children’s coats to a Stuff the Truck event Thursday.

The event will be a Clifton Square from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monetary or in-kind donations are suggested for entry into the event, which will get you access to photos with Santa, crafts with Ana and Elsa from Frozen, free hot cocoa, and more.

Operation Holiday is the region’s largest holiday assistance program, having served more than 14,000 low-income men, women, and children in 2020 alone. HumanKind says their greatest needs this year are new or like-new children’s coats, new or newly handmade blankets, peanut butter, canned fruits, and cereal.

Stuff the Truck is part of HumanKind’s Week of Giving. Tonight and Wednesday, KSN will host a telethon as part of that. The Dillons Day of Giving event taking place at locations across the city this Saturday.

Donations of new or like-new children’s coats and winter accessories, new or newly handmade blankets, and nonperishable foods can be brought to the Operation Holiday warehouse, located in the former Sears Auto Center at Towne East Mall, now until distribution, Dec. 15-18. The warehouse is open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekdays until distribution and on Saturdays, Dec. 4 and 11 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. To sign up to volunteer or learn more about ways to get involved in Operation Holiday, go to www.OperationHoliday.org.