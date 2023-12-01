WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Orpheum Theatre announced on Friday that they are hosting two new holiday events this year.

According to the Orpheum, a Campy Christmas is the first-ever holiday-themed Thirst & Broadway: Happy Hour Theatre Tour. Here, guests will enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the theater while enjoying happy hour with holiday-themed drinks, a hot cocoa bar, and complimentary light hor d’ouerves.

In addition, there will be holiday-themed entertainment, and an ugly Christmas sweater contest will take place between tour groups.

“Wear your best ugly Christmas sweater for a chance to win tickets to upcoming shows,” reads the Orpheum’s website.

This event takes place on Wednesday Dec. 13, from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. The event is limited to the first 100 people, and advanced registration is encouraged.

Take a ride on “The Polar Express,” a new classic family holiday film starring Tom Hanks in a multitude of roles.

“On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas,” reads the Orpheum’s website.

Guests can find pre-movie activities, including photos with Santa, a hot cocoa bar, holiday treats, and a chance to win an Orpheum gift basket.

The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 17. Doors open at 2 p.m., and the movie is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $7 for students, seniors, military, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 316-755-SEAT, or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

The Orpheum Theatre is located at 200 N. Broadway.