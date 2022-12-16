WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Christmas is just nine days away, which means the classic Christmas movies are starting to make their way onto screens everywhere.

The Orpheum Theatre will be showing one of those movies. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation will be shown on the big screen on Dec. 17.

Tickets for the event start at $10. The party starts at 5:30 p.m. with food trucks, games, props, and prizes. Costumes are encouraged.

For more information, you can visit the Visit Wichita website by clicking here.