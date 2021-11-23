Steve South, KSN’s general manager, shared his wife’s recipe for peanut clusters.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 pounds salted dry-roasted peanuts
- 4 ounces German’s sweet chocolate (about 4 squares)
- One 12-ounce package semisweet chocolate chips (about 2 cups)
- 2 1/2 pounds white almond bark
Instructions
- Put the peanuts in the bottom of a 4-quart slow cooker.
- Layer the chocolate over the peanuts, beginning with the sweet chocolate, followed by the chocolate chips and then the almond bark.
- Set the temperature on low and cook for 3 hours (Please watch your candy and stir it every once in awhile so that it doesn’t burn! Some slow cookers will take less than 3 hours!