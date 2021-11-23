Peanut Clusters

Steve South, KSN’s general manager, shared his wife’s recipe for peanut clusters.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds salted dry-roasted peanuts
  • 4 ounces German’s sweet chocolate (about 4 squares)
  • One 12-ounce package semisweet chocolate chips (about 2 cups)
  • 2 1/2 pounds white almond bark

Instructions

  • Put the peanuts in the bottom of a 4-quart slow cooker.
  • Layer the chocolate over the peanuts, beginning with the sweet chocolate, followed by the chocolate chips and then the almond bark.
  • Set the temperature on low and cook for 3 hours (Please watch your candy and stir it every once in awhile so that it doesn’t burn! Some slow cookers will take less than 3 hours!

