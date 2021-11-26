Plaza Lighting ceremony returns dazzling thousands

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The 92nd annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony was held on Thanksgiving once again at Country Club Plaza.

It was the first time since 2019 people could be here in person due to COVID-19, and there was a stage show to help count down to the lights being turned on.

“We haven’t come because of COVID. Now we’re back, and we’re excited it’s beautiful out here and the performances are awesome,” Elizabeth Eichholz said.

The festivities kicked off at 5 p.m. with performances by Quixotic and the Musical Heritage Theatre.

“The performers have been practicing for days and weeks and months getting ready for this also just putting the lights up we start putting them up in August testing them and just making sure everything is ready for today,” Kasey Vena, Country Club Plaza G.M., said.

They gathered around the stage with their Christmas-colored glow sticks and on rooftops.

“We come to this spot every year. We can see the stage and the lights and the fireworks,” Jamie Schmitz said.

Leading up to the big moment when members of Kansas City’s professional women’s soccer team the Kansas City Current had the honor of flipping the switch.

“I’ve been warming up the past week,” current defender Elizabeth Ball joked.

And when the lights went on it didn’t disappoint.

“It just lights up the city,” Tyler Schmitz said.

Warming spirits on a cold Thanksgiving night. Fifteen blocks full of lights set the stage for Christmas exactly one month away.

There’s still plenty of time for you to come out and see the lights for yourselves. They’ll be on from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m. daily through Jan. 9.

