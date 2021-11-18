Poll: Do you plan to travel this Thanksgiving?

Mobile users click here for poll

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 53 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, bringing fall travel back to pre-pandemic levels.

During the height of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, most Americans opted for smaller holiday gatherings, so it’s no surprise that Americans are eager to get together and spend time with family and friends.

According to AAA, 48.3 million travelers are expected to reach their destination via automobile and 4.2 million by airplane.

Meanwhile, the number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge.

Administrator David Pekoske said Wednesday he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what’s traditionally TSA’s busiest travel period.

In 2019, a record 26 million passengers and crew passed through U.S. airport screening in the 11-day period around Thanksgiving. But that plummeted in 2020 as the pandemic kept people at home.

If you are traveling by road in Kansas, you can track road conditions and routes on KanDrive by clicking here.