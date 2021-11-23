Potato Soup

Jamie Bailey, an account executive at KSN, shares her favorite potato soup recipe that comes from Sugar Spun Run.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • 6 strips (uncooked) bacon cut into small pieces
  • 3 Tablespoons butter unsalted or salted will work
  • 1 medium yellow onion chopped (about 1.5 cup/200g)
  • 3 large garlic cloves minced
  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour (42g)
  • 2 ½ lbs gold potatoes peeled and diced into pieces no larger than 1” (this was about 6 Large potatoes for me/1.15kg)
  • 4 cups chicken broth (945ml)
  • 2 cups milk (475ml)
  • ⅔ cup heavy cream (155ml)
  • 1 ½ teaspoon* salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground pepper
  • ¼ – ½ teaspoon ancho chili powder**
  • ⅔ cup sour cream (160g)
  • Shredded cheddar cheese, chives, and additional sour cream and bacon for topping optional

Instructions

  • Place bacon pieces in a large Dutch Oven or soup pot over medium heat and cook until bacon is crisp and browned.
  • Remove bacon pieces and set aside, leaving the fat in the pot.
  • Add butter and chopped onion and cook over medium heat until onions are tender (3-5 minutes).
  • Add garlic and cook until fragrant (about 30 seconds).
  • Sprinkle the flour over the ingredients in the pot and stir until smooth (use whisk if needed).
  • Add diced potatoes to the pot along with chicken broth, milk, heavy cream, salt, pepper, and ancho chili powder. Stir well.
  • Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork (about 10 minutes).
  • Reduce heat to simmer and remove approximately half*** of the soup to a blender (be careful, it will be hot!) and puree until smooth (half is about 5 cups of soup, but just eyeballing the amount will be fine. Alternatively you can use an immersion blender.).
  • Return the pureed soup to the pot and add sour cream and reserved bacon pieces, stir well.
  • Allow soup to simmer for 15 minutes before serving.
  • Top with additional sour cream, bacon, cheddar cheese, or chives. Enjoy!

