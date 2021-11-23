Pralines

Stephanie Nutt, a digital producer/MMJ at KSN, shares her favorite praline recipe that comes from myrecipes.com.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups sugar
  • 1 ½ cups firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 cup evaporated milk
  • ¼ cup butter or margarine
  • 2 cups pecan halves, toasted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

  • Bring sugars and milk to a boil in a sauce pan, stirring often. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, 11 minutes or until a candy thermometer registers 228° (thread stage).
  • Stir in butter and pecans; cook, stirring constantly, until candy thermometer registers 236° (soft ball stage).
  • Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Beat with a wooden spoon 1 to 2 minutes or just until mixture begins to thicken. Quickly drop by heaping tablespoonfuls onto buttered wax paper or parchment paper; let stand until firm.

