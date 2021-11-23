Judy Goodsell, in sales/traffic at KSN, shares her favorite pumpkin dump cake recipe that comes from Lil’ Luna.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 30 oz pumpkin canned
- 16 oz evaporated milk
- 1 tsp ginger
- ½ tsp ground cloves
- 1 cup sugar
- 4 eggs
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1 package yellow cake mix
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- ¾ cup butter
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Mix pumpkin, milk, ginger, cloves, sugar, eggs and cinnamon in a large bowl. Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 13 pan.
- Sprinkle cake mix and chopped pecans on top.
- Cut butter very thin and cover all over cake mix.
- Bake for 1 hour and serve warm with whipped cream. Enjoy!