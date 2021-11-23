Pumpkin Dump Cake

Judy Goodsell, in sales/traffic at KSN, shares her favorite pumpkin dump cake recipe that comes from Lil’ Luna.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • 30 oz pumpkin canned 
  • 16 oz evaporated milk 
  • 1 tsp ginger 
  • ½ tsp ground cloves 
  • 1 cup sugar 
  • 4 eggs 
  • 2 tsp cinnamon 
  • 1 package yellow cake mix 
  • 1 cup chopped pecans 
  • ¾ cup butter 

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees 
  • Mix pumpkin, milk, ginger, cloves, sugar, eggs and cinnamon in a large bowl. Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 13 pan. 
  • Sprinkle cake mix and chopped pecans on top. 
  • Cut butter very thin and cover all over cake mix. 
  • Bake for 1 hour and serve warm with whipped cream. Enjoy! 

