VESTAL, N.Y. (NBC) – An 80-foot-tall Norway spruce selected for this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut down on Thursday.

The tree will be trucked into New York City on Saturday, Nov. 11.

After it’s wrapped in more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a star, the tree will be lighted during a live television broadcast on Nov. 29. It will be on display until Jan. 13, 2024.

Jackie McGinley knows her family will miss the tree that has been in their yard.

“As we were looking back, we realized most of their first day of school pictures, the tree is in the background. Our dogs have run around and caused mayhem around that tree, so lots of memories,” McGinley said.

But it didn’t take a lot of discussion when Rockefeller Center head gardener Erik Pauze walked up the driveway.

“Yeah, they almost didn’t believe me took a couple of seconds telling them no, really, I would like to get it donated to Rockefeller Center, and they were happy to do it,” Pauze said.

“For us, it was such an easy choice to give it to Rockefeller Center but really to give it to the world and millions of people,” added McGinley.

The Rockefeller Center tree is one of New York City’s most popular holiday attractions, drawing throngs of admirers every year.