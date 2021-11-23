Ryan’s Pineapple Salad

Ryan Newton, a digital producer at KSN, shares his own favorite ambrosia salad recipe.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • Jell-O vanilla instant pudding mix 
  • Dole pineapple tidbits 20oz 
  • Cool Whip (whipped topping) 1 container 8 ounce 
  • Mini marshmallows 1 cup 
  • Kraft Colby shredded cheese 1 cup 
  • Shredded sweetened coconut
  • Chopped pecans optional 

Instructions

  • Combine and stir Jell-O pudding and Dole pineapple tidbits in a bowl.
  • Add Cool Whip, marshmallows and Colby cheese and stir together.
  • You can top it with sweetened coconut or chopped pecans. 

