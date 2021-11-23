Ryan’s Pineapple Salad

Ryan Newton, a digital producer at KSN, shares his own favorite ambrosia salad recipe.
Recipe
Ingredients
- Jell-O vanilla instant pudding mix
- Dole pineapple tidbits 20oz
- Cool Whip (whipped topping) 1 container 8 ounce
- Mini marshmallows 1 cup
- Kraft Colby shredded cheese 1 cup
- Shredded sweetened coconut
- Chopped pecans optional
Instructions
- Combine and stir Jell-O pudding and Dole pineapple tidbits in a bowl.
- Add Cool Whip, marshmallows and Colby cheese and stir together.
- You can top it with sweetened coconut or chopped pecans.