WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army began its Angel Tree distribution on Thursday. It will continue through Friday at The Salvation Army’s distribution center at 1101 E Central Ave.

This year, nearly 8,300 children will be given toys. Donors and volunteers helped make the event possible.

“The gifts come in, and they have to be placed and numbered and bagged. It’s a tremendous effort. Our volunteers have worked hard and made it all happen,” said Major Merrill Powers.

Powers said the organization has seen an increase in those in need this Christmas.

“We’re seeing more and more people struggling to make ends meet, especially people who are working on fixed incomes or low incomes,” Powers added. “To be able to raise a family is difficult, and so the need is tremendous.”

Donations can still be made at Salvation Army Red Kettles through Dec. 23.

Click here to see other ways the Salvation Army helps in the community.