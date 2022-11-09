WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salvation Army is inviting the public to kick off its 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Generations Antiques and Outdoor Market, 767 N. Market St.

This year’s Christmas Chair is Wichita City Council member Bryan Frye.

“We are so grateful to have Bryan as our Christmas Chair this year,” Area Command Officer Major Merrill Powers said. “His love for and dedication to the mission of The Salvation Army is truly inspiring. He’s been volunteering with us for more than 20 years. We are excited to see his new, festive Christmas attire this year!”

At the kickoff, the public will be able to experience the first donation of the season as a giant gold coin will drop into a life-size six-foot Red Kettle.

Santa, Kaptain Kettle, the Friends University Brass Quintet, and more will make special appearances throughout the event.

Enjoy Christmas music as you sip on hot apple cider and coffee and munch on doughnuts and other sweet treats.

Come and help The Salvation Army celebrate 131 years of Red Kettles at Christmas!

According to The Salvation Army, the Kettle portion of the Campaign generates the heaviest donations closer to Christmas.

Online donations, QR and tap codes will be available again this year at all Red Kettle locations.

After Thanksgiving, Red Kettles will be placed at most Walmarts, Dillons’, Sam’s Clubs, and Hobby Lobbies in Wichita.

Donations can also be made to The Salvation Army at SalvationArmy-Wichita.org.